Nipomo, CA
555 ORCHARD WAY
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

555 ORCHARD WAY

555 Orchard Road · (805) 489-9400
Nipomo
Location

555 Orchard Road, Nipomo, CA 93444

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 555 ORCHARD WAY · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo
Available: 06/05/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2.5
Rent: $2,150.00
Deposit: $2,250.00
Lease Terms: 1 year lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Window Coverings
Basic info: 1 Car Garage, Small Yard, Assigned parking (1 spot)
Status: Checking out keys
Details: 2 Story Condo with granite counter tops in the kitchen bathrooms and in master bedroom. beatiful concrete flooring with stamping, high ceilings and ceiling fans, 1 car garage and a small fenced yard. Close to shopping center. Stackable W/D hookups.
*RENTERS INS. REQUIRED*

Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.

(RLNE5788507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 ORCHARD WAY have any available units?
555 ORCHARD WAY has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 ORCHARD WAY have?
Some of 555 ORCHARD WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 ORCHARD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
555 ORCHARD WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 ORCHARD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 555 ORCHARD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nipomo.
Does 555 ORCHARD WAY offer parking?
Yes, 555 ORCHARD WAY does offer parking.
Does 555 ORCHARD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 ORCHARD WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 ORCHARD WAY have a pool?
No, 555 ORCHARD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 555 ORCHARD WAY have accessible units?
No, 555 ORCHARD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 555 ORCHARD WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 ORCHARD WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 ORCHARD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 ORCHARD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
