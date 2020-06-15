555 ORCHARD WAY

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo
Available: 06/05/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2.5
Rent: $2,150.00
Deposit: $2,250.00
Lease Terms: 1 year lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Window Coverings
Basic info: 1 Car Garage, Small Yard, Assigned parking (1 spot)
Status: Checking out keys
Details: 2 Story Condo with granite counter tops in the kitchen bathrooms and in master bedroom. beatiful concrete flooring with stamping, high ceilings and ceiling fans, 1 car garage and a small fenced yard. Close to shopping center. Stackable W/D hookups.
*RENTERS INS. REQUIRED*
Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.
