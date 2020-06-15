555 ORCHARD WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Condo in Nipomo - Type: Condo

Available: 06/05/2020

Beds: 3

Baths: 2.5

Rent: $2,150.00

Deposit: $2,250.00

Lease Terms: 1 year lease

Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only), Window Coverings

Basic info: 1 Car Garage, Small Yard, Assigned parking (1 spot)

Status: Checking out keys

Details: 2 Story Condo with granite counter tops in the kitchen bathrooms and in master bedroom. beatiful concrete flooring with stamping, high ceilings and ceiling fans, 1 car garage and a small fenced yard. Close to shopping center. Stackable W/D hookups.

