23849 State Highway 20

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

A quiet place of solitude in the Sierras. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home is in a forest off of Highway 20. This house sits on approximately 5 wooded acres, surrounded by hundred of acres of undeveloped forest. Less than one minute off of Hwy 20. This home is approximately 2300 square feet. Nice, large living area with high ceilings and windows that look out onto the forest. There are three levels to this home and each level has a bedroom. There's also a large bonus room downstairs that could be used for a home office space. Fantastic and large outdoor deck overlooking the forest. If you're looking for a quiet home in the woods, you found it. 10 miles to downtown Nevada City and exactly 5 miles to 5 Mile House.

No central AC, but this house is higher in elevation and is on treed acreage making stay cool. Heat is by gas heaters and wood stove.

Rent: $2100/month, Deposit: $3150 or 2X rent with pet. (dog considered)

Tenant responsible for utilities: PG&E, Propane,



IMPORTANT: AT&T tells me that phone service is available. However, Internet from AT&T is not. Internet options: HughesNet, SmarterBroadband. An upgraded plan necessary for streaming may be needed.



Applicant household income must be 3X monthly rent, no evictions, good credit, good rental history, and verifiable income.

NO 215 Cultivation. This is NOT a grow property.



Listing Agent: Justin Gross CalDRE 01908565

Barrett Property Management

justin@barrettpm.com

530-362-7072 EXT 103 or 818-692-1152 mobile