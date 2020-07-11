All apartments in Nevada County
Find more places like 23849 State Highway 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nevada County, CA
/
23849 State Highway 20
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:39 PM

23849 State Highway 20

23849 California Highway 20 · (530) 429-5080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

23849 California Highway 20, Nevada County, CA 95959

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
A quiet place of solitude in the Sierras. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home is in a forest off of Highway 20. This house sits on approximately 5 wooded acres, surrounded by hundred of acres of undeveloped forest. Less than one minute off of Hwy 20. This home is approximately 2300 square feet. Nice, large living area with high ceilings and windows that look out onto the forest. There are three levels to this home and each level has a bedroom. There's also a large bonus room downstairs that could be used for a home office space. Fantastic and large outdoor deck overlooking the forest. If you're looking for a quiet home in the woods, you found it. 10 miles to downtown Nevada City and exactly 5 miles to 5 Mile House.
No central AC, but this house is higher in elevation and is on treed acreage making stay cool. Heat is by gas heaters and wood stove.
Rent: $2100/month, Deposit: $3150 or 2X rent with pet. (dog considered)
Tenant responsible for utilities: PG&E, Propane,

IMPORTANT: AT&T tells me that phone service is available. However, Internet from AT&T is not. Internet options: HughesNet, SmarterBroadband. An upgraded plan necessary for streaming may be needed.

Applicant household income must be 3X monthly rent, no evictions, good credit, good rental history, and verifiable income.
NO 215 Cultivation. This is NOT a grow property.

Listing Agent: Justin Gross CalDRE 01908565
Barrett Property Management
justin@barrettpm.com
530-362-7072 EXT 103 or 818-692-1152 mobile

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23849 State Highway 20 have any available units?
23849 State Highway 20 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23849 State Highway 20 have?
Some of 23849 State Highway 20's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23849 State Highway 20 currently offering any rent specials?
23849 State Highway 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23849 State Highway 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23849 State Highway 20 is pet friendly.
Does 23849 State Highway 20 offer parking?
Yes, 23849 State Highway 20 offers parking.
Does 23849 State Highway 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23849 State Highway 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23849 State Highway 20 have a pool?
No, 23849 State Highway 20 does not have a pool.
Does 23849 State Highway 20 have accessible units?
No, 23849 State Highway 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 23849 State Highway 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23849 State Highway 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23849 State Highway 20 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23849 State Highway 20 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 23849 State Highway 20?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAReno, NVRoseville, CASparks, NVElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CARocklin, CADavis, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CA
Antelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAChico, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CALake Wildwood, CAGrass Valley, CANevada City, CACarson City, NVIncline Village, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
North Auburn, CAAuburn, CAKingsbury, NVLincoln, CAOroville East, CASun Valley, NVLinda, CAOroville, CAMarysville, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CAYuba City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity