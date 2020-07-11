Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Nevada City, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nevada City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Searls Ave Suite #1
513 Searls Avenue, Nevada City, CA
Studio
$625
331 sqft
Commercial Property - Premier Office Spaces. Office #1 is approximately 331 square feet and has two windows. One window opens to the outside. Each unit in the building has its own thermostat. There is shared waiting area and restrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
315 Bridge Way
315 Bridge Way, Nevada City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Exclusive Listing, New Hardwood in main floor, 3 Bedroom, Garage, Downtown Nevada City - You will be thanking yourself for choosing to call the WoodBridge Townhome Community your new Home.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
530 Nevada Street
530 Nevada Street, Nevada City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Available 04/03/20 Great house within walking distance to downtown - Property Id: 253998 House is in perfect condition. Kitchen has been remodeled 2017, living room has a fire place, huge double car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Nevada City

1 of 8

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
10622 Banner Mine Way
10622 Banner Mine Way, Nevada County, CA
Studio
$1,050
10622 Banner Mine Way Available 05/16/20 Nevada City Guest Studio Cottage - Lovely 560 square ft. studio guest cottage, adjacent to main house (separated by the garage) with a beautiful, private setting and patio in Nevada City.
Results within 5 miles of Nevada City

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
17568 Blue Tent School Rd
17568 Blue Tent School Road, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Come Relax in this new refurbished 2 bedroom in private serene setting - Only 5 min to downtown Nevada City ,just off N Bloomfield is this beautiful property with tall pines , walking path to creek, newly refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12795 Blue Jay Ct
12795 Blue Jay Court, Nevada County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Grass Valley Home - This cozy two bedroom, 2 bath home sits on a little over an acre and has a fenced garden area, a quaint covered porch, detached garages, shop area and covered parking for RV or boat.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12576 Rattlesnake Rd
12576 Rattlesnake Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1988 sqft
12576 Rattlesnake Rd Available 08/01/20 Well Maintained Family Home - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to 174. Home was custom built and has beautiful wood paneling in several rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
130 Cypress Hill Dr.
130 Cypress Hill Drive, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1328 sqft
***** PENDING ***** Cypress Hill home a short distance to high school, shopping, trails, medical offices and more. Central heat and air, two-car attached garage, fireplace, covered front porch and small back yard. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 17

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
171 Woodcrest Way
171 Woodcrest Way, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Morgan Ranch Beauty with 3 Car Garage - This Morgan Ranch house has all you need. Large living room, dining room with a built-in buffet, a family room that is open to the kitchen area. The family room also has a gas heat stove.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
107 Rockwood Way
107 Rockwood Dr, Grass Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1253 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2 Bedroom 2-Story Rockwood Condo - Lovely, spacious 2 bedroom Condominium in the Rockwood Condominium Complex with full access to the community pool. The condo has views out over the pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
114 N. School Street
114 North School Street, Grass Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
13362 Red Dog Rd
13362 Red Dog Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1675 sqft
Nevada City Home - Just minutes to downtown Nevada City. This single level, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been tastefully updated. The kitchen has new appliances, great cabinet space, and an eat-in area.
Results within 10 miles of Nevada City

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
11525 Betty Way
11525 Betty Way, Alta Sierra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1988 sqft
11525 Betty Way Available 07/17/20 Nice Home in Alta Sierra on Large Lot - Recently renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath home with close to 2000 sq ft of living space. Upstairs has wood style plank flooring in all rooms.

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
12816 Jones Bar Road
12816 Jones Bar Road, Nevada County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1700 sqft
Application fee is $25/person over 18 or emancipated minor. View listing and schedule showing online at: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/barrettpropertymanagementinc View minimum screening requirements on our website at: https://barrettpm.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Alta Sierra Estates
16699 George Way
16699 George Way, Alta Sierra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1175 sqft
Single-Story Home - Alta Sierra - This single-story home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1175 sf with central heat/air, free-standing wood stove, washer/dryer, a fenced yard and an attached two car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Nevada City, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Nevada City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

