Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Upstairs 2 bedroom apartment - Upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath apartment near downtown Morro Bay. This unit comes with a gas range and refrigerator. There is a peek of the ocean. Water and trash paid by owner. Coin-operated laundry available onsite. 1 car garage. Month to Month. No smoking, no pets and no co-signers.



Renters insurance with minimum of $100,000 liability coverage required.



An application must be completed prior to scheduling a showing. Please complete an application on our website at www.centralcoastrental.com. We look for you to earn three times the rent in income to qualify for the property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3970981)