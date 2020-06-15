All apartments in Morro Bay
427 Morro Cove Road

427 Morro Cove Road · (805) 540-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

427 Morro Cove Road, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 427 Morro Cove Road · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Coveted Morro Bay Home - CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated. Numerous dual-pane windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the living and dining rooms, while granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances adorn the large kitchen. The upstairs features a master suite which includes a gas fireplace, balcony, private bathroom and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms share a connecting bathroom with shower and bathtub.

Amenities include fireplaces, a two-car garage, laundry room, and central vacuum system.

12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking on premises. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/0QV7tu5dbT9

The registration link for the property is:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1199223

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3056246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Morro Cove Road have any available units?
427 Morro Cove Road has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 Morro Cove Road have?
Some of 427 Morro Cove Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Morro Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Morro Cove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Morro Cove Road pet-friendly?
No, 427 Morro Cove Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morro Bay.
Does 427 Morro Cove Road offer parking?
Yes, 427 Morro Cove Road does offer parking.
Does 427 Morro Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Morro Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Morro Cove Road have a pool?
No, 427 Morro Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 427 Morro Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Morro Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Morro Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Morro Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Morro Cove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Morro Cove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
