427 Morro Cove Road

Coveted Morro Bay Home



Only steps away from the ocean and located on the Embarcadero, this 3 bed 2.5 bath Morro Bay executive home is up-to-date, expansive and ideally situated. Numerous dual-pane windows allow plenty of natural light to enter the living and dining rooms, while granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances adorn the large kitchen. The upstairs features a master suite which includes a gas fireplace, balcony, private bathroom and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms share a connecting bathroom with shower and bathtub.



Amenities include fireplaces, a two-car garage, laundry room, and central vacuum system.



12 month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking on premises. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/0QV7tu5dbT9



The registration link for the property is:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1199223



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



