Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1257 Main Street

1257 Main Street · (805) 995-3643 ext. 18
Location

1257 Main Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1257 Main Street · Avail. now

$1,950

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple. This two-story unit has one large bedroom and a small office/nursery space, 1 1/2 bathrooms, a one car garage and one additional uncovered parking space. Bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry hookups are downstairs and the half bathroom and open living room and kitchen are upstairs. Sorry - no pets and no smoking. The property is located in a newer complex within walking distance to downtown Morro Bay. The property owner has a second home in the front unit.
Waste disposal, water, and sewer are included with cap for maximum usage.

Call to schedule appointment to view. (805) 995-3643
Applications available online at:
www.seelyon.com

SeeLyon Rentals
48 S. Ocean Ave.
Cayucos, CA 93430
(800) 995 - 3691 toll free
DRE#01197409

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4630492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 Main Street have any available units?
1257 Main Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1257 Main Street have?
Some of 1257 Main Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1257 Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1257 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morro Bay.
Does 1257 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1257 Main Street does offer parking.
Does 1257 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1257 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1257 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1257 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1257 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1257 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1257 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1257 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
