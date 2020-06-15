1257 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy and Quiet Morro Bay Condo - This modern condo is private, quiet, and perfect for a single person or a couple. This two-story unit has one large bedroom and a small office/nursery space, 1 1/2 bathrooms, a one car garage and one additional uncovered parking space. Bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry hookups are downstairs and the half bathroom and open living room and kitchen are upstairs. Sorry - no pets and no smoking. The property is located in a newer complex within walking distance to downtown Morro Bay. The property owner has a second home in the front unit.

Waste disposal, water, and sewer are included with cap for maximum usage.



Call to schedule appointment to view. (805) 995-3643

Applications available online at:

www.seelyon.com



SeeLyon Rentals

48 S. Ocean Ave.

Cayucos, CA 93430

(800) 995 - 3691 toll free

DRE#01197409



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4630492)