Merced, CA
3757 Beam Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3757 Beam Ave

3757 Beam Avenue · (209) 722-5400
Location

3757 Beam Avenue, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3757 Beam Ave · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Appointment Only Do Not Disturb Occupants. Apply Now to Schedule Viewing. - If you are interested in viewing this property, you must first apply online. Once you are qualified, then a viewing appointment will be set-up.

Please attach the following document(s) to your online application: photo identification, proof of income, and the best contact information for any rental reference(s) listed.

Utilities not included, tenant's responsibility.

Front and backyard monthly landscaping included.

Appliances included: stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, trash compactor.

*Please note all our properties require renter's insurance policy of $100,000. Must provide proof prior to move in.*

(RLNE3694379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Beam Ave have any available units?
3757 Beam Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3757 Beam Ave have?
Some of 3757 Beam Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Beam Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Beam Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Beam Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3757 Beam Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3757 Beam Ave offer parking?
No, 3757 Beam Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3757 Beam Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3757 Beam Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Beam Ave have a pool?
No, 3757 Beam Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Beam Ave have accessible units?
No, 3757 Beam Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Beam Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Beam Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3757 Beam Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3757 Beam Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
