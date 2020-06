Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities game room

Coming soon!! - This beautiful home is minutes away from UC Merced and Merced College and also near schools and shopping centers. 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms! TWO Master suites included! Kitchen features gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Upstairs holds a large Media/ Game room. HUGE backyard with plenty of space to entertain, park RV (or other toys) and a horse shoe pit! Tenant responsible for W/S/G and all other utilities. Gardening services can be added for an extra cost.



Please visit our website to view the most current status of our rentals at www.MercedRealEstate.com and to also get an applications and a list of all necessary documentation needed to apply. All persons over the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to go through the screening process. At least one completed and screened application is needed PRIOR to scheduling a viewing.



