Merced, CA
2363 Gabriel Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2363 Gabriel Drive

2363 Gabriel Drive · (209) 455-7122
Location

2363 Gabriel Drive, Merced, CA 95340

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2363 Gabriel Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2218 sqft

Amenities

range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
Don't miss this incredible 4 bedroom home! - This single story home is located in the Moraga of Merced development, which features an appealing, well maintained neighborhood administered through the Home Owners Association. The home offers a spacious living area that includes an open kitchen, double oven, gas cook top range, sizeable living room and bedrooms featuring substantial closet spaces.

Contact us today at (209) 455-7122 or fill out the application on our website at www.riverdriveproperties.com

Water, Trash,Sewer and all utilities are the responsibility of the resident and must have service started at time of move in. Renters Insurance is also required.

Please do not disturb the current residents.

DRE #02038235

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3572778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2363 Gabriel Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2363 Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Gabriel Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merced.
Does 2363 Gabriel Drive offer parking?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2363 Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2363 Gabriel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2363 Gabriel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
