2142 Legneds Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2142 Legneds Court

2142 Legends Court · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Legends Court, Merced, CA 95340

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Gorgeous North Merced Home - Property Id: 277727

Our little secret.....Rest easy in our refined Legends home with 4 beds and 3 baths and a whole bevy of simple elegance. This single-story charmer will make you feel like royalty with the spaciousness of 2361 square feet and the security of a north Merced, Silverado neighborhood. Our home is minutes from shopping and schools and features a calm serene easy care yard.

This house is a custom-built home with tons of upgrades. Hardwood floor, granite countertops, motorized jacuzzi, extended patio, fencing are few to mention. The wall is covered by custom wallpaper and in excellent shape.

Comes with custom curtains laundry room with washer & dryer and fenced yard very safe neighborhood with a neighbor who is Sherif in Merced county. The living and dining area offers an open plan, great for entertaining guests. The kitchen has all GE custom appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277727
Property Id 277727

(RLNE5770792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

