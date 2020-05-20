2142 Legneds Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Gorgeous North Merced Home - Property Id: 277727



Our little secret.....Rest easy in our refined Legends home with 4 beds and 3 baths and a whole bevy of simple elegance. This single-story charmer will make you feel like royalty with the spaciousness of 2361 square feet and the security of a north Merced, Silverado neighborhood. Our home is minutes from shopping and schools and features a calm serene easy care yard.



This house is a custom-built home with tons of upgrades. Hardwood floor, granite countertops, motorized jacuzzi, extended patio, fencing are few to mention. The wall is covered by custom wallpaper and in excellent shape.



Comes with custom curtains laundry room with washer & dryer and fenced yard very safe neighborhood with a neighbor who is Sherif in Merced county. The living and dining area offers an open plan, great for entertaining guests. The kitchen has all GE custom appliances.

