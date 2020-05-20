Amenities

garage air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students. Tenant responsible for W/S/G and all other utilities. Pets not allowed.



Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5834616)