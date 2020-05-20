All apartments in Merced
1188 Solstice Ave

1188 Solstice Avenue · (888) 851-6583
Location

1188 Solstice Avenue, Merced, CA 95348

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1188 Solstice Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2352 sqft

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1188 Solstice Ave Available 07/15/20 MERCED: Fabulous 5 Bed/4 Bath Home Close to UC Merced - 5 bedroom, 4 bath single family home in established neighborhood near schools and bike path. Close to UC Merced and shopping. Great for students. Tenant responsible for W/S/G and all other utilities. Pets not allowed.

Liability insurance is required and is available for $12 monthly via property management company or can be part of your own renters insurance.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
CA DRE #01947996
Info@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

