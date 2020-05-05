17158 CIR PALISADES.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy your private haven in the Palisades Highlands! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, new HVAC, and electrical. No detail has been overlooked. 2 car garage for convenience and privacy, this lovely home offers something for everyone. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from the master balcony as well as great amenities offered by the HOA. You truly have to see this to believe how nice this townhouse is. Your private oasis just minutes from all Palisades Village has to offer. Quiet, private, convenient!