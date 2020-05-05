All apartments in Madera Acres
Find more places like
17158 CIR PALISADES.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Madera Acres, CA
/
17158 CIR PALISADES
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:00 AM

17158 CIR PALISADES

17158 Circle Drive · (310) 717-9080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17158 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA 93638

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy your private haven in the Palisades Highlands! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, new HVAC, and electrical. No detail has been overlooked. 2 car garage for convenience and privacy, this lovely home offers something for everyone. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from the master balcony as well as great amenities offered by the HOA. You truly have to see this to believe how nice this townhouse is. Your private oasis just minutes from all Palisades Village has to offer. Quiet, private, convenient!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 17158 CIR PALISADES have any available units?
17158 CIR PALISADES has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17158 CIR PALISADES have?
Some of 17158 CIR PALISADES's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17158 CIR PALISADES currently offering any rent specials?
17158 CIR PALISADES isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17158 CIR PALISADES pet-friendly?
No, 17158 CIR PALISADES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madera Acres.
Does 17158 CIR PALISADES offer parking?
Yes, 17158 CIR PALISADES does offer parking.
Does 17158 CIR PALISADES have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17158 CIR PALISADES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17158 CIR PALISADES have a pool?
No, 17158 CIR PALISADES does not have a pool.
Does 17158 CIR PALISADES have accessible units?
No, 17158 CIR PALISADES does not have accessible units.
Does 17158 CIR PALISADES have units with dishwashers?
No, 17158 CIR PALISADES does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17158 CIR PALISADES have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17158 CIR PALISADES has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAMerced, CAHanford, CALos Banos, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FresnoMerced College