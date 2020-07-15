/
madera acres
4 Apartments for rent in Madera Acres, CA
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17134 CIR PALISADES
17134 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1734 sqft
Spacious Palisades Highlands Townhome with Air Conditioning!!! Newly upgraded with brand new carpeting throughout, new kitchen and bathroom flooring, fresh paint and new window coverings! Ideal floorplan with a nicely sized open family room/
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17251 Cir Palisades
17251 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1947 sqft
Mountain View 3-level townhouse in the Palisades Highlands! Two bedroom, two and a half bath with third floor living space that can be used as a third bedroom. Fully remodeled kitchen with upgraded appliances and wine fridge.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17158 CIR PALISADES
17158 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1830 sqft
Enjoy your private haven in the Palisades Highlands! Lovely 3 bedroom townhouse with all bedrooms and 2 full baths on the top floor. Hardwood floors, updated appliances, new HVAC, and electrical. No detail has been overlooked.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17215 CIR PALISADES
17215 Circle Drive, Madera Acres, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1630 sqft
Palisades Highland is a highly desirable resort style complex in mountain settings: pool, Jacuzzi, gym, sauna, 2 outdoor tennis courts, generous guest parking and manicured landscapes.
Some of the colleges located in the Madera Acres area include California State University-Fresno, and Merced College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.