Los Osos, CA
1313 4th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:43 AM

1313 4th Street

1313 4th Street · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1313 4th Street, Los Osos, CA 93402

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1869 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.

This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished. The house provides privacy and has a lovely yard with roses and fruit trees, as well as an attached two-car garage.

Property features an additional unit which is currently occupied.

It is located in a very desirable Baywood neighborhood at the southern end of Los Osos, with the bay only two blocks away. The Farmers Market on Monday is right around the corner and features local farm vegetables, fruits and fish.

12 month lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link for a virtual tour of the property is:
https://poly.google.com/view/1e2EUrwlLVU

The registration link for the property is:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1410819

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 4/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 4th Street have any available units?
1313 4th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1313 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1313 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1313 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Osos.
Does 1313 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1313 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 1313 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1313 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1313 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1313 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1313 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
