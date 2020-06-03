1313 4th Street

Amenities

CO-SIGNERS / GUARANTORS ARE NOT BEING ACCEPTED FOR THIS PROPERTY.



This is a custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home. House is completely furnished, and can be rented unfurnished. The house provides privacy and has a lovely yard with roses and fruit trees, as well as an attached two-car garage.



Property features an additional unit which is currently occupied.



It is located in a very desirable Baywood neighborhood at the southern end of Los Osos, with the bay only two blocks away. The Farmers Market on Monday is right around the corner and features local farm vegetables, fruits and fish.



12 month lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The link for a virtual tour of the property is:

https://poly.google.com/view/1e2EUrwlLVU



The registration link for the property is:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1410819



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,600, Security Deposit: $3,900, Available 4/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.