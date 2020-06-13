/
3 bedroom apartments
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA
16654 Colonial Trail
16654 Colonial Trail, Lathrop, CA
Sharp 4 Bedroom home on corner lot finished garage includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 full bath, with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Features carpet,Lino and paint, Big family room and kitchen.
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.
Woodfield Estates
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.
6498 W Ripon Rd
6498 West Ripon Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1254 sqft
6498 West Ripon Rd. Manteca offers 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths 2 car garage, in a country Ag farm setting. Six month Lease to start, then monthly, or full year option, depending on status.
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
June 20th $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
20200 LN PARADISE
20200 Paradise Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20200 LN PARADISE in San Joaquin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Brookside
3363 Willowbrook Circle
3363 Willowbrook Circle, Stockton, CA
BROOKSIDE home in immaculate condition ready to move in! Clean floors, open floor plan w/separate living and family rooms.
3215 Delaware Avenue
3215 Delaware Avenue, Country Club, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1311 sqft
Close to University of the Pacific, close to I-5 if you commute and one door away from Michaels Pizza. 3 Bed 1 Bath house features hardwood floors, central heat and air, dual pane windows.
Brookside
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.
855 Kings Canyon Court
855 King Canyon Court, Tracy, CA
Tracy Beautiful Park-like Backyard is perfect to relax & share with your family & friends. located on a nice court. This 2080 sq ft residence features a double door grand entry with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths...
Alden Glen
515 Alden Glen Dr
515 Alder Glen Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Tracy - Welcome home! Great location. Clean as a whistle. Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a spacious backyard with patio. The formal living room and family room offer a two sided wood burning fireplace.
414 W. Moraga St.
414 Moraga Street, Mountain House, CA
Large 4BR 3Bath home with open kitchen plan - Well maintained home with granite counters in a large open kitchen/living area. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Loft area upstairs. Landscaped backyard with BBQ and sink Credit score of 650 or above.
Edgewood
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.
