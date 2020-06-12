/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM
28 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tracy, CA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
134 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,907
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Driftwood Apartments
800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1050 sqft
This community has an on-site fitness center, gated access and non-smoking atmosphere. Apartments feature plush carpeting, patios/balconies and storage closets. Stars Casino and McKinley Village Shopping Center are both just minutes away.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2170 Foothill Ranch Rd
2170 Foothill Ranch Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
Commuter friendly location in Tracy....
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Manzanita Lane
180 Manzanita Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1200 sqft
180 Manzanita Lane Available 07/06/20 Remodeled Duplex - Updates throughout unit, Private backyard, Walking distance to North School and El Pescadero Park, Easy commute to freeway. Laundry hook up inside unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855192)
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alden Glen
1 Unit Available
515 Alden Glen Dr
515 Alder Glen Drive, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Home in Tracy - Welcome home! Great location. Clean as a whistle. Two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath offers a spacious backyard with patio. The formal living room and family room offer a two sided wood burning fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4431 Burr Ct
4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glenbriar Estates
1 Unit Available
4221 Glenhaven Dr.
4221 Glenhaven Drive, Tracy, CA
4221 Glenhaven Dr. Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Sought After Glenbriar Estate - Award Winning Jefferson School District. Beautiful home nestled in Glenbriar Estates.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Woodfield Estates
1 Unit Available
1380 Heatherfield Way
1380 Heatherfield Way, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1566 sqft
AVAILABLE! $2195. per month rent. $2600 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 1566 sq. ft. 2 car attached garage. 2 story. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer electric hook ups.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1225 Palomar Dr
1225 Palomar Drive, Tracy, CA
AVAILABLE NOW! $2800 per month rent. $3300 deposit. 5 bedrooms plus a loft & 4 full bathrooms. One full bed & bath downstairs. Newly remodeled with new wood laminate flooring, interior & exterior paint , baseboards, tile in master bathroom, & blinds.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
4381 Burr Ct
4381 Burr Court, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1945 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st.$2,295.per month. 3 bedrooms plus a loft / 2.5 bathrooms. 1945 sq. ft. 2 story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room. Fireplace in family room. Alarm system. Currently Being repainted. Nice low maintenance yard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
445 Magnolia Ln
445 Magnolia Lane, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1306 sqft
AVAILABLE July 10th! $2200 per month rent. $2700 deposit. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms. One story. 1306 sq ft. Recently remodeled. Great location! Close to schools & shopping. 2 car attached garage. Refrigerator hook ups in kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
AVAILABLE!! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1143 Bessie Avenue
1143 Bessle Avenue, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1250 sqft
TRACY ABSOLUTELY CHARMING BUNGALOW! 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH. HARDWOOD FLOORING. HUGE COUNTRY KITCHEN. INSIDE LAUNDRY. LOTS OF WOOD MOULDINGS, CHARACTER AND CHARM! GREAT FRONT PORCH. DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
855 Kings Canyon Court
855 King Canyon Court, Tracy, CA
Tracy Beautiful Park-like Backyard is perfect to relax & share with your family & friends. located on a nice court. This 2080 sq ft residence features a double door grand entry with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths...
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Edgewood
1 Unit Available
1950 Notre Dame Ct
1950 Notre Dame Court, Tracy, CA
Nice 4 bedroom house on court in Jefferson School District - Clean and ready to move into. Home located on quite cul-de-sac in Desirable Jefferson School District! Around the corner from the home is a large park with play structures and hockey rink.
Results within 1 mile of Tracy
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
20200 LN PARADISE
20200 Paradise Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 20200 LN PARADISE in San Joaquin County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Tracy
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
414 W. Moraga St.
414 Moraga Street, Mountain House, CA
Large 4BR 3Bath home with open kitchen plan - Well maintained home with granite counters in a large open kitchen/living area. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Loft area upstairs. Landscaped backyard with BBQ and sink Credit score of 650 or above.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1224 Mariners Drive
1224 Mariners Drive, Lathrop, CA
***WATERFRONT** Imagine living like you're always on vacation! With this home, located in the River Islands community in Lathrop, you can do just that.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1524 South Bella Vita Street
1524 S Bella Vita St, Mountain House, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
603 W Questa Trl
603 Questa Trail, Mountain House, CA
$3100 per month rent. $3600 deposit. Newer well maintained home built in 2015! Beautiful upgrades! 5 bedrooms / 3.5 bathrooms. 3540 sq. ft. 3 car tandem garage. Full bedroom & bathroom downstairs. Half bath downstairs.
1 of 98
Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mountain View, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACampbell, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CA