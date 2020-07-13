Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 AM

26 Apartments for rent in Lathrop, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lathrop apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Lathrop
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Aspire Apartments
2725 Pavillion Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,005
1293 sqft
Come home to Aspire Apartments in Tracy California and experience a community like never before! Welcome to Aspire Luxury Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1391 sqft
4182 W.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Weston Ranch
4035 Knollwood Court
4035 Knollwood Court, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3000 sqft
A Wonderful Home for a Wonderful Family - Property Id: 59829 Here we have a beautiful 3,000 square foot house available for rent. The property is still like new, inside and out. From the start, it as not been lived in for more than 6 plus years.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1916 Belmont Pl
1916 Belmont Place, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1838 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 7th. $1950 per month rent. $2450 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 1838 sq ft. One story. 3 car attached garage. Court location. Corner lot. Inside laundry room. Spacious rooms & floor plan. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1862 Tolbert Ave
1862 Tolbert Avenue, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2436 sqft
Available Now!! $2600 per month rent. $3100 deposit. Nice newer home with Solar! Free power. Built in 2019. 3 bedrooms plus large loft upstairs. 3 full bathrooms. One full bedroom & bathroom downstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1111 Johnson Ct
1111 Johnson Court, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1139 sqft
AVAILABLE!! $1895 per month rent. $2400 deposit. Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Spacious floor plan! Nice size bedrooms, New flooring in bedrooms, Tile flooring, Patio Door, & much more! Washer and Dryer Hook ups in 2 car Garage. Large Back yard.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 10 miles of Lathrop
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Edgewood
Waterstone Apartments
1951 Middlefield Drive, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1046 sqft
Step Into luxury at Waterstone apartments, a new collection of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes set amidst the growing community of Tracy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
140 Units Available
Harvest in Tracy
2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,052
1601 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Pacific
Riverbank
4433 Continental Way, Stockton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
From the very first day...you're at home. RIVERBANK CONDOMINIUMS IS LOCATED IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION...close to shopping. Riverbank is a quiet, secluded, gated community. We offer same day maintenance service.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family. This home features tons of upgrades which include tile floors, upgraded carpet, custom paint, tons of storage, upgraded lighting and much more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
5538 Brook Falls Court
5538 Brook Falls Court, Stockton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2520 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CARPETS! NEW PAINT! NEW BLINDS! Coming Soon! Spacious Two Story Home with 3 car garage in Brookside. Gated Community. Home features include 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
405 Pacheco Dr
405 Pacheco Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2009 sqft
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
376 Goodall Dr
376 Goodall Drive, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1817 sqft
Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2062 Golden Gate Dr
2062 Golden Gate Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2241 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! $2450 per month rent. $2950 deposit. 4 bedrooms / 2.5 bathrooms. 2241 sq. ft. 2 story. 3 car tandem garage. All bedrooms upstairs. 1/2 bath downstairs. Open kitchen / family room. Fireplace in family room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside
6565 Brook Hollow Circle
6565 Brook Hollow Circle, Stockton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2989 sqft
DRE Lic. 01144123 Rent $2,000 Deposit $2,000 $45 Application Fee per Adult It's our policy that you drive by the property and then call the office to schedule an appointment. Our business hours are Mon. thru Fri. 9:00am - 5:00pm.

1 of 98

Last updated June 5 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
1086 South Walcott Avenue
1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2132 sqft
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pacific
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3
1308 Occidental Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lathrop, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lathrop apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

