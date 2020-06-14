71 Apartments for rent in Lake San Marcos, CA with gym

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 1 mile of Lake San Marcos
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Results within 5 miles of Lake San Marcos
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
Whispering Oaks
468 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,084
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments. On-site amenities include a dog park and hot tub. Close to a variety of restaurants and Ronald Packard Parkway. Apartments feature a microwave, dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and oven range.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ocean Hills
19 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
49 Units Available
Palomar Station
1257 Armorlite Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,910
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1354 sqft
1-3 bedrooms available near Palomar College SPRINTER station. All units offer extra storage and patio or balcony view. Clubhouse amenities include well-maintained courtyard, gym and swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Barham Villas
570 E Barham Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,327
1020 sqft
Located minutes away from Cal State San Marcos, shopping, dining and entertainment. One, two and three bedroom apartments have upgraded kitchens and bathrooms. Community has a heated pool, BBQ grills and relaxing spa.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
6 Units Available
Anden
152 N Twin Oaks Valley Rd, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,796
1422 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Fresh, open floor plans ranging from 1,235 to 1,486 square feet of interior living space.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 10:04pm
10 Units Available
Mission Ridge Apartments
1320 Via Terrassa, Encinitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1050 sqft
Great location right on the coast with hilltop views. Six different floor plans to choose from and units feature vaulted ceilings and plenty of space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1100 Garden View Rd
1100 Garden View Road, Encinitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO PACIFICO ENCINITAS APARTMENT HOMESbr We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho La Costa
1 Unit Available
2950 La Costa Ave Apt 2
2950 La Costa Avenue, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
950 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedrooms/One and a half bathrooms 2 story townhome in Carlsbad.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodland Parkway - 215
202 Woodland Parkway, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
651 sqft
202 Woodland Parkway - 215 Available 06/29/20 Second story Condo--202 Woodland Pkwy #215 - This upper-level condo in east San Marcos! Available June 29th! Newer paint and laminate flooring, air conditioner and the condo comes with stove, dishwasher

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41
500 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
500 Rancheros Drive Space 41 Available 07/01/20 HOME AVAILABLE NOW IN THE HEART OF SAN MARCOS!!!!!!! - Home is Very Well Maintained!!! 3 bedroom 2 bath 1152 sq ft of living space! Private Covered Parking!! Appliances included stove, refrigerator

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Village O
1 Unit Available
283 Marquette Ave
283 Marquette Avenue, San Marcos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 UPSCALE NEIGHBORHOOD 4 BEDROOM REMODELED HOME - Property Id: 286721 Best upscale neighborhood in San Marcos on Twin Oaks Valley road near CSUSM.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66
150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1456 sqft
Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Village O
1 Unit Available
742 Almond Rd
742 Almond Road, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1519 sqft
Welcome to the desirable gated community of Corte Bella in Coronado Ranch. This spacious floor plan features two master suites on the top floor plus a bedroom and full bath on the main floor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lake San Marcos, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake San Marcos renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

