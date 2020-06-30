3332 Harbor Circle

Amenities

This bright, clean, ground floor condo is just steps from Lake Nacimiento and minutes from Paso Robles. With one bedroom, including two large closets and 1 full bath, this comfortable condo has approx 600sf. New wood laminate flooring the the livingroom and bedroom. There are lots of amenities including a dishwasher, tiled kitchen, carport and outdoor storage. Central heat and air conditioning, water and garbage included. Picnic area with BBQ pit, use of pool and tennis courts. This is all in a gated community with miles of walking trails, a marina, campground, ball fields, community store, local fire department, library and equestrian center on beautiful Lake Nacimiento. Live in the country, work in town, and come back to a quiet home base. Renters insurance required prior to move in. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays non refundable $100 rental license fee to HOA. Offered on a month to month contract.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

