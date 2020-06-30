All apartments in Lake Nacimiento
3332 Harbor Circle
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:42 PM

3332 Harbor Circle

3332 Harbor Circle · (831) 612-1100
Location

3332 Harbor Circle, Lake Nacimiento, CA 93446

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit G · Avail. now

$1,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
This bright, clean, ground floor condo is just steps from Lake Nacimiento and minutes from Paso Robles. With one bedroom, including two large closets and 1 full bath, this comfortable condo has approx 600sf. New wood laminate flooring the the livingroom and bedroom. There are lots of amenities including a dishwasher, tiled kitchen, carport and outdoor storage. Central heat and air conditioning, water and garbage included. Picnic area with BBQ pit, use of pool and tennis courts. This is all in a gated community with miles of walking trails, a marina, campground, ball fields, community store, local fire department, library and equestrian center on beautiful Lake Nacimiento. Live in the country, work in town, and come back to a quiet home base. Renters insurance required prior to move in. No pets, no smoking. Tenant pays non refundable $100 rental license fee to HOA. Offered on a month to month contract.

Bay Property Management Inc. is an equal opportunity provider of housing. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex/gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, familial status, or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local law. Bay Property Management abides by HUD, DFEH and any local occupancy regulations .Bay Property Management generally follows the HUD occupancy standard of two (2) persons per bedroom plus 1, relative to all tenant application decisions.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3332 Harbor Circle have any available units?
3332 Harbor Circle has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3332 Harbor Circle have?
Some of 3332 Harbor Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3332 Harbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3332 Harbor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3332 Harbor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3332 Harbor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Nacimiento.
Does 3332 Harbor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3332 Harbor Circle offers parking.
Does 3332 Harbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3332 Harbor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3332 Harbor Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3332 Harbor Circle has a pool.
Does 3332 Harbor Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 3332 Harbor Circle has accessible units.
Does 3332 Harbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3332 Harbor Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3332 Harbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3332 Harbor Circle has units with air conditioning.
