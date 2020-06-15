3281 Water View Dr

Amenities

Heritage Ranch 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Modular Home Available NOW!! - Enjoy the lake and the private community located at Heritage Ranch in this 3 bed, 2 bath modular home. This home features, newer carpet and paint, indoor laundry room, lots of outdoor living area, room to store your boat and lake toys, access to the community pool and school and all of the features Heritage Ranch has to offer!



Call Suite One Property Management Today! 805-238-3055



Deposit $2,200



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809793)