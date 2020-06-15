All apartments in Lake Nacimiento
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3281 Water View Dr

3281 Water View Drive · (805) 238-3055
Location

3281 Water View Drive, Lake Nacimiento, CA 93446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3281 Water View Dr · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
playground
tennis court
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Heritage Ranch 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Modular Home Available NOW!! - Enjoy the lake and the private community located at Heritage Ranch in this 3 bed, 2 bath modular home. This home features, newer carpet and paint, indoor laundry room, lots of outdoor living area, room to store your boat and lake toys, access to the community pool and school and all of the features Heritage Ranch has to offer!

Call Suite One Property Management Today! 805-238-3055

Deposit $2,200

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3281 Water View Dr have any available units?
3281 Water View Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3281 Water View Dr have?
Some of 3281 Water View Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3281 Water View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3281 Water View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3281 Water View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3281 Water View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Nacimiento.
Does 3281 Water View Dr offer parking?
No, 3281 Water View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3281 Water View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3281 Water View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3281 Water View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3281 Water View Dr has a pool.
Does 3281 Water View Dr have accessible units?
No, 3281 Water View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3281 Water View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3281 Water View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3281 Water View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3281 Water View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
