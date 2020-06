Amenities

Quiet Country Setting Close To Town! - This quaint 1 bed 1 bath with bonus room home is now available. Lots of yard space and right next to the beautiful Kelsey Creek that flows seasonally and includes a private drive right off Hwy 29 just before the Kelseyville stoplight. Close to Schools and Shopping but with the privacy of a quiet country home!



Currently, Due to COVID19, viewings are available Virtually once an application is received.

Applications are available at lakecounty4rent.com

Please contact Property Managers Executive Assistant - Sierra - With Any questions 707-724-0885



