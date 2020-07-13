/
apartments with pool
150 Apartments for rent in Jurupa Valley, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6155 Ave Juan Diaz
6155 Avenue Juan Diaz, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1363 sqft
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - COMMUNITY POOL & TENNIS COURT * FREEWAY CLOSE * VIEW OF GOLF COURSE - DONT MISS OUT ON THIS . 3RD BEDROOM CAN BE AN OFFICE OR BONUS ROOM . THIS HOME HAS A PATIO AND IT IS ADJACENT TO THE GOLF COURSE.
Results within 1 mile of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
15 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.
Results within 5 miles of Jurupa Valley
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
12 Units Available
Avana Rancho Cucamonga
10400 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,661
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
938 sqft
Spacious homes within a laid-back community. Dogs and cats allowed. Tenants get access to a tennis court, media room, and pool. Easy access to I-15. Close to Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,566
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vistara
3410 E 4th St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,943
1402 sqft
Convenient apartments for commuters in Ontario with easy access to I-10/San Bernardino Freeway. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and dog grooming area. Apartments feature private patios and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
University
Berkdale Apartments
1234 W Blaine St, Riverside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
465 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
729 sqft
Unique studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded kitchens, tile backsplash, faux-hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community has picnic plaza, sparkling pools, fitness studio and Wi-Fi lounge.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
La Sierra
Sunstone Place
3845 Polk St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
884 sqft
Recently renovated property features ceiling fans, and carpet flooring for comfort. Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and hot tub. Easy access to Magnolia Avenue with proximity to West Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
6 Units Available
Verano at Rancho Cucamonga Town Square
8200 Haven Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Studio
$1,712
747 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offers newly renovated apartments and townhouses. All units have private patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Work in the business center and play in the game room, pool or playground. Near major freeways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Eastside
Mission Lofts
3050 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,637
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,822
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,212
989 sqft
Experience modern urban luxury surrounded by unsurpassed historical prestige. Mission Lofts is a dynamic urban community that holds nothing back.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Empire Lakes
11210 4th St, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,668
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,502
1380 sqft
This property is conveniently located near I-15, I-10 and Ontario Mills Mall. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community offers sauna, hot tub, fire pit and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
15 Units Available
University
Windwood
1120 W Linden St, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
876 sqft
Variety of recently renovated floor plans in community near University Village. Private, gated entrance. Amenities feature clubhouse, game room, pool and pool table. Pet-friendly community with hot tub and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Ontario Center
Camden Landmark
950 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,739
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1133 sqft
This community is upscale living at its finest and offers views of the San Bernardino Mountains. Marketplace at Ontario is right around the corner. Community includes putting green and pool. In-unit fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
3 Units Available
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
791 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Ramona
Artessa Luxury Apartments
7600 Ambergate Pl, Riverside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
885 sqft
Artessa Riverside apartment homes are spacious and comfortable with dishwashers, ceiling fans and patio/balcony. The community is pet-friendly and has a tennis court, playground and pool/hot tub!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
9 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,129
328 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
17 Units Available
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
Studio
$1,665
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,780
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
