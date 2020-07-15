All apartments in Jackson
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

10327 Buena Vista Dr

10327 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10327 Buena Vista Drive, Jackson, CA 95642

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bocce court
internet access
LEASE PENDING:PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANTS...DOING SO WILL LIMIT YOUR ABILITY TO RENT THIS HOME!!
This quaint and charming 3 bdrm, 1 bth home sits in a well established neighborhood close to schools. It comes with a refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher. Very large back yard with covered patio perfect for enjoying the summer sunsets. Carpet throughout and vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. Wall heater and wall A/C unit.
No pets allowed! Smoking or cultivating of tobacco or ANY other products are prohibited on the entire property. (Security dep. up to the maximum security deposit permitted by law which is 2X the monthly rent for non-furnished properties & 3X the monthly rent for furnished properties or if tenant has water furniture or fish tank). Owner requires tenant to carry renterï¿½??s insurance throughout tenancy. Cost depends on the value of tenants personal property. Base cost begins around $120/year and can typically be paid monthly.
Information for this listing is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified. The owner/agent is not making any warranties or representations concerning any of the details or availability. Listing details are subject to change without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have any available units?
10327 Buena Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, CA.
What amenities does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have?
Some of 10327 Buena Vista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10327 Buena Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10327 Buena Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10327 Buena Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10327 Buena Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10327 Buena Vista Dr offers parking.
Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10327 Buena Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 10327 Buena Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 10327 Buena Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10327 Buena Vista Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10327 Buena Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10327 Buena Vista Dr has units with air conditioning.
