Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington Park
Find more places like 7018 Rita Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington Park, CA
/
7018 Rita Ave
Last updated June 27 2019 at 8:48 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7018 Rita Ave
7018 Rita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7018 Rita Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location, only 5 miles from downtown and lots of nearby food and shopping centers. Call or email for any further detail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7018 Rita Ave have any available units?
7018 Rita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington Park, CA
.
Is 7018 Rita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Rita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Rita Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7018 Rita Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington Park
.
Does 7018 Rita Ave offer parking?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have a pool?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have accessible units?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Cudahy, CA
Florence-Graham, CA
East Los Angeles, CA
Downey, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Compton, CA
Paramount, CA
Westmont, CA
Bellflower, CA
Pico Rivera, CA
Alhambra, CA
Gardena, CA
Carson, CA
Inglewood, CA
Hawthorne, CA
Norwalk, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles