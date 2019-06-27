All apartments in Huntington Park
Last updated June 27 2019 at 8:48 AM

7018 Rita Ave

7018 Rita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7018 Rita Avenue, Huntington Park, CA 90255
Huntington Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great Location, only 5 miles from downtown and lots of nearby food and shopping centers. Call or email for any further detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7018 Rita Ave have any available units?
7018 Rita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Park, CA.
Is 7018 Rita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7018 Rita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7018 Rita Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7018 Rita Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Park.
Does 7018 Rita Ave offer parking?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have a pool?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have accessible units?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7018 Rita Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7018 Rita Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
