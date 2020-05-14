Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

641 Ralph Bettcher Dr Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Country Property in Hopland - Beautiful private country property with spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a large deck. This property offers a large yard for gardening, fruit trees, chicken coop, small pasture for animals and plenty of room for outside entertainment. The home comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer, laminated floors update appliances and two large enclosed storage areas. Property is located close to downtown Hopland.



If you are interested in viewing the property? Please give us a call at (707)484-0666.



Want to apply? Visit www.hometownpropertymgmt.net



BRE #02102708



Important:

Aplicants need to qualify with their own credit score and income, no co-signers. 650 minimun FICO score.

Renter's insurance required before you move in.

No drugs or cannabis cultivation on property is accepted.

Square feet and property information taken from private and public sources including tax records. Availability and property information are subject to change without notice.

Your apllication is subject to credit and screening approval.



(RLNE5774676)