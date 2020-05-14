All apartments in Hopland
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

641 Ralph Bettcher Dr

641 Ralph Bettcher Drive · (707) 484-0666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

641 Ralph Bettcher Drive, Hopland, CA 95449

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
641 Ralph Bettcher Dr Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Country Property in Hopland - Beautiful private country property with spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath with a large deck. This property offers a large yard for gardening, fruit trees, chicken coop, small pasture for animals and plenty of room for outside entertainment. The home comes with refrigerator, washer & dryer, laminated floors update appliances and two large enclosed storage areas. Property is located close to downtown Hopland.

If you are interested in viewing the property? Please give us a call at (707)484-0666.

Want to apply? Visit www.hometownpropertymgmt.net

BRE #02102708

Important:
Aplicants need to qualify with their own credit score and income, no co-signers. 650 minimun FICO score.
Renter's insurance required before you move in.
No drugs or cannabis cultivation on property is accepted.
Square feet and property information taken from private and public sources including tax records. Availability and property information are subject to change without notice.
Your apllication is subject to credit and screening approval.

(RLNE5774676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have any available units?
641 Ralph Bettcher Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have?
Some of 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
641 Ralph Bettcher Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr is pet friendly.
Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr offer parking?
No, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr does not offer parking.
Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have a pool?
No, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have accessible units?
No, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 Ralph Bettcher Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
