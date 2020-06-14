/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
99 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hillsborough, CA
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
1218 Kenilworth Rd
1218 Kenilworth Road, Hillsborough, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
450 sqft
Available 07/12/20 Luxe Furnished Studio?Sunny Patio?$5M Zip?Parking - Property Id: 295710 Fully Furnished Private Garden Studio in Hillsborough Amazing, quiet location nestled in the woods yet 2 miles to Downtown San Mateo and Downtown
Northwest Heights
10 Units Available
Ryan Tower
120 W 3rd Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
620 sqft
Ryan Tower is a newly renovated downtown San Mateo luxury high rise. This landmark building is located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Northwest Heights
2 Units Available
MONTEREY GARDEN APARTMENTS
150 West 3rd Avenue, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,951
897 sqft
The Monterey is a historic landmark building located within the heart of San Mateo’s serene and exclusive Baywood District.
Burlingame Gardens
17 Units Available
Northpark
1080 Carolan Ave, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,615
654 sqft
Resort-like community near Bayside Park. Community amenities include two heated swimming pools, an updated fitness center and a gym. Recently renovated apartments include walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances and updated cabinetry.
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,776
690 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Downtown San Mateo
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Apartments
338 S Fremont St, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,178
923 sqft
Steps from some of downtown San Mateo's finest shops and restaurants. Award-winning apartment community with a lap pool, steam room, clubhouse and movie theater. Gated underground parking available. Smoke-free units with fireplace, in-unit laundry.
North Central
14 Units Available
Park Royal
651 N El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,648
624 sqft
Located in a desirable mid-Peninsula location, Park Royal is close to everything that makes the Bay Area such a great place to live.
Downtown Burlingame
9 Units Available
The Arlington
1401 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,608
767 sqft
The Arlington in Burlingame, CA, offers residents comfortable living in spacious studio and one bedroom apartments. In addition to beautiful, gourmet-style kitchens, you'll also find a fitness center and spa to help you relax.
Downtown Burlingame
4 Units Available
Alta off the Avenue
1415 Floribunda Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,980
567 sqft
A welcoming community in a boutique-style apartment. Apartments feature hardwood plank flooring, smart kitchens, and granite countertops. On-site laundry, large pool, and community WiFi provided.
Sugarloaf
1 Unit Available
Laurelwood
1301 West Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
725 sqft
1bd 1bth - 1 month free rent - Property Id: 227964 Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit for rent.
North Central
1 Unit Available
821 N Humboldt St Unit 305
821 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
772 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fantastic, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in a very walkable and very bikeable North Central neighborhood in San Mateo.
Burlingame Park
1 Unit Available
1521 Newlands Ave
1521 Newlands Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,195
550 sqft
Guest unit with great natural light near downtown Burlingame! VIDEO TOUR!! - **WATCH THE VIDEO TOUR AND "APPLY NOW" IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE!!** Walk to multiple breakfast, lunch and dinner dining options! There are also numerous shops and gyms of
North Central
1 Unit Available
817 N Humboldt ST 411
817 North Humboldt Street, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,600
693 sqft
pacious, quiet, top-floor home in a quiet location with plenty of natural light. Overlooks the serene, picturesque courtyard.
Downtown Burlingame
1 Unit Available
12 Lorton Avenue
12 Lorton Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Lorton Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!
Burlingame Terrace
1 Unit Available
1108 Capuchino Avenue
1108 Capuchino Avenue, Burlingame, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1108 Capuchino Avenue in Burlingame. View photos, descriptions and more!
Neighborhood 2
7 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,887
850 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Hillsdale
28 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,938
725 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,055
882 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Neighborhood 4
7 Units Available
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,222
755 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Marina Lagoon
14 Units Available
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,830
767 sqft
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Crestmoor
30 Units Available
Pacific Bay Vistas
2 Pacific Bay Cir, San Bruno, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
572 sqft
Stunning community near I-280. Views of the San Francisco Bay. On-site pool, gym, garages and a dog park. Units offer hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. Open floor plans available.
Hillsdale
42 Units Available
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,218
664 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Marina Lagoon
37 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
