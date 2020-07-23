13 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland, CA

Apartment List
Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Highland offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
4 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
640 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Results within 5 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
6 Units Available
Cooley Ranch
Centrepointe
1401 E Santo Antonio Dr, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,334
418 sqft
Furnished and unfurnished units near I-215, dining and shopping. Loads of community amenities, including coffee bar, courtyard and gas room. Pool, hot tub, gym and sports courts. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
26 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
4 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,566
619 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Tides at Grand Terrace
1699 E Washington St, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
706 sqft
Located just off I-215, so convenient for commuters. Units have laundry, patio, washer/dryer hookup and dishwasher. Luxury pet-friendly community offers residents 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, clubhouse, gym and playground.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
4 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,845
533 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
761 sqft
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
DMV
340 W. Wabash St
340 West Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
1b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 313560 Applications will need to be completed through WRC Realty. Any other applications through third party sites will NOT be accepted.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Blair Park
1480 W. Edgehill Rd. #21 - 21
1480 Edgehill Road, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
1480 W. Edgehill Rd. #21 - 21 Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom Condo in Great North San Bernardino location - Great North San Bernardino location! Nice unit located within a gated homeowner's association with access to swimming pool and spa.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Perris Hills
474 E Wabash Street - 63
474 East Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
570 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 474 E Wabash Street - 63 in San Bernardino. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Highland
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,281
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
23471 Knapps Cutoff #7
23471 Knapps Cutoff, Crestline, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
One Bedroom Apartment - Call for appointment. One bedroom one bath apartment with small sun room attached. All utilities included. (RLNE5783069)
City Guide for Highland, CA

First founded in 1891, Highland became an important part of the citrus industry in California, celebrated annually at the Citrus Harvest Festival.

Highland, California, is situated in San Bernardino County, where it nestles against the stunning San Bernardino Mountains. It covers less than 19 square miles and is home to more than 53,000 people. With its low crime rate, Highland is the ideal place to call home when you want the fresh California breeze at your backdoor (and fresh California orange juice). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Highland, CA

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Highland offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Highland, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

