Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:11 PM

106 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Hermosa Beach, CA

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Hermosa Beach
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,887
360 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Hermosa Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
Contact for Availability
North Redondo Beach
Rockefeller Lane
2003 Rockefeller Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2003 Rockefeller Ln in Redondo Beach, CA is ready to be your home. The location of this community is at 2003 Rockefeller Ln. in the 90278 area of Redondo Beach. The leasing team is ready to help you find the perfect place to live.
Results within 5 miles of Hermosa Beach
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
21 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,960
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,632
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,555
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,935
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
3 Units Available
Delthome
Emerald Victoria Apartments
3553 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
900 sqft
Located near I-110 and 405. Close to the beach and area businesses at Del Amo Mall. On-site amenities include a sun deck and spa, pool, and grill area. Private, gated entrances. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
1 Unit Available
4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4307 W 142nd St in Hawthorne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
2 Units Available
West Torrance
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Riviera
Ocean West Apartments
22636 Ocean Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil community with spacious apartments. Stunning pool and courtyard area, grill area, and laundry care center. All units include balcony or patio. Located near fine dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4624 167th Street, REAR
4624 167th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
600 sqft
Unit REAR Available 07/15/20 2 bed 1 bath Cute House in best area of Lawndale - Property Id: 319339 PLEASE READ THIS POSTING ENTIRELY BEFORE CONTACTING MANAGEMENT. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT OR KNOCK ON DOOR FOR ANY REASON.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11922 Manor Drive B
11922 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit - Property Id: 319244 Two-bedroom, Two-bathroom downstairs apartment unit with laminate flooring, refinished kitchen counters and an assigned parking spot.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11855 South Inglewood Avenue
11855 Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA
Studio
$1,215
920 sqft
Commercial Space For Business Lease: Great Location for: Bakery * Food to Go * Medical Office * Office Space * Law Office Located near Nursing Facility with a lot of staff.

Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
North Hawthorne
11917 Grevillea Avenue
11917 Grevillea Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
708 S. Pacific Coast Highway A
708 Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
PCH - Property Id: 301702 Cute 1 bedroom in a quiet 4 unit complex. 1 car carport space Kitchen and bath upgraded in grey tones. Tile and hard wood flooring Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Riviera
6100 S. Pacific Coast Hwy 02
6100 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom near Beach in Riviera Village - Property Id: 278265 Please text or call for showing Martin 424-237-7108 Bright and sunny 1 bed 1 bath unit in quite complex.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
800 Meyer
800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841 Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
2405 Torrance Blvd #A
2405 Torrance Boulevard, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
700 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Apartment - Old Torrance - ADORABLE - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath apartment - located just off Acacia and Torrance Blvd.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Olde Torrance
921 ARLINGTON AVENUE -25
921 Arlington Avenue, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Friendly! Close to shopping, schools and gentrified Old Town Torrance, this lushly landscaped building has all the amenities you need. Large 1 unit is clean, bright freshly painted with new carpeting.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Walteria
24236 Ward Street
24236 Ward Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
400 sqft
Studio in Torrance (Walteria area) 400+ sq ft studio with fully equipped kitchen, bath, separate entrance, and private/enclosed 200+ sqft patio. Updated floors, brand new fridge, water heater and vinyl fence.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
14923 Mansel Avenue - 14923
14923 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE Now! ** Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled. Laundry hookups. Large private fenced yard. Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Sand Section
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES • STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED • Approx.

July 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hermosa Beach Rent Report. Hermosa Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hermosa Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hermosa Beach rents increased moderately over the past month

Hermosa Beach rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hermosa Beach stand at $2,015 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,590 for a two-bedroom. Hermosa Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Hermosa Beach throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 5 of of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hermosa Beach

    Rent growth in Hermosa Beach has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hermosa Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hermosa Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $2,590 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hermosa Beach remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Seattle (+0.2%), Austin (+-0.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,678, and $1,452 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hermosa Beach than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hermosa Beach is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

