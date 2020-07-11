11 Apartments for rent in Hercules, CA with move-in specials
The city of Hercules, California, was originally built up around the California Powder Works plant. The city was named after the company's most successful product, Hercules dynamite. You can expect to have a blast here, and not the explosive kind.
As part of the San Francisco Bay Area, you can expect a great quality of life in Hercules, California. If the gorgeous weather isn't enough for you, you'll always be able to find something to entertain yourself, from joining the historical society to strolling in one of the city's 11 stunning parks. Anyone who wants a greater choice of amenities may be pleased to know the city's only around 10 miles away from the center of Berkeley, California. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hercules apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Hercules apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.