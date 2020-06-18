4512 Buena Vista Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room. Lovely open floor-plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room and upgraded wood look Plank flooring through out the home. No carpet! Luxurious hard wood cabinets throughout the home. The spacious kitchen features upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher and sink, lots of cabinetry and room for a breakfast table. The master suite features two closets, double sinks, a soaking tub/shower and private commode room. The laundry room is located inside for added convenience. Two garage with opener The tankless water heater provides all the hot water you could want. Fenced yard with automatic sprinklers. Patio and landscaping will be installed in back yard. Available 6/1/20 or sooner if needed.



1 year lease. Pets considered. No smoking. Military tenants welcome.



(RLNE5785932)