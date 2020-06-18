All apartments in Guadalupe
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4512 Buena Vista Road

4512 Buena Vista Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Buena Vista Rd, Guadalupe, CA 93434

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Brand New Single Level Home - You can be the first resident to call this your home. Located in the Pasadera Development in Guadalupe. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with extra room perfect for office/guest room. Lovely open floor-plan with vaulted ceiling in the living room and upgraded wood look Plank flooring through out the home. No carpet! Luxurious hard wood cabinets throughout the home. The spacious kitchen features upgraded quartz countertops, stainless steel gas range, microwave, dishwasher and sink, lots of cabinetry and room for a breakfast table. The master suite features two closets, double sinks, a soaking tub/shower and private commode room. The laundry room is located inside for added convenience. Two garage with opener The tankless water heater provides all the hot water you could want. Fenced yard with automatic sprinklers. Patio and landscaping will be installed in back yard. Available 6/1/20 or sooner if needed.

1 year lease. Pets considered. No smoking. Military tenants welcome.

(RLNE5785932)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

