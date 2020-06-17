All apartments in Grover Beach
Grover Beach, CA
1651 Ramona Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

1651 Ramona Avenue

1651 Ramona Avenue · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1651 Ramona Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo features a modern floor plan and shows well. Home features three stories, a bonus room upstairs, fireplace, and a patio deck. Also includes a one car garage, one assigned off street parking space, and a community pool.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949432?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available 7/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Ramona Avenue have any available units?
1651 Ramona Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1651 Ramona Avenue have?
Some of 1651 Ramona Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Ramona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Ramona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Ramona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Ramona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grover Beach.
Does 1651 Ramona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1651 Ramona Avenue offers parking.
Does 1651 Ramona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Ramona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Ramona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1651 Ramona Avenue has a pool.
Does 1651 Ramona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1651 Ramona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Ramona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Ramona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Ramona Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Ramona Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
