1651 Ramona Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo features a modern floor plan and shows well. Home features three stories, a bonus room upstairs, fireplace, and a patio deck. Also includes a one car garage, one assigned off street parking space, and a community pool.



12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home.The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.



Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1949432?source=marketing



CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,775, Available 7/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

