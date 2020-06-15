All apartments in Grover Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1627 MANHATTAN

1627 Manhattan Avenue · (805) 489-9400
Location

1627 Manhattan Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1627 MANHATTAN · Avail. Jul 20

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

1627 MANHATTAN Available 07/20/20 1627 Manhattan, Grover Beach Condo - Type: Condo
Available: 07/20/2020
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Rent: $1,950.00
Deposit: $2,050.00
Lease Terms: One Year Lease
Utilities: All Utilities Paid by Tenant
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (Hookups Only)
Basic info: No Pets, 2 Car Garage, Gardener Included
Status: Occupied: please call for showings
Details:
Condo in Grover beach, 2 story, Gardener included, 2 car garage. No Pets.

Rental Office: Please call our AG office at (805) 489-9401 for more information.

California West
145 So. Halcyon #H
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
http://www.california-west.com
Broker: Derek Banducci (DRE LIC #:01276163)
Renters insurance is required.

(RLNE5855876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

