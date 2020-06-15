All apartments in Grover Beach
1052 Baden Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:41 PM

1052 Baden Avenue

1052 Baden Avenue · (805) 351-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1052 Baden Avenue, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in Grover Beach. Just blocks away from beach, restaurants and shopping.
Cozy living room with lots of natural light through out the condo. Kitchen includes stove / oven and microwave. Largest bedroom has en suite bathroom. There is a detached 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking spot.

12 Month Lease. This is a NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection.

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. DOING SO WILL PROHIBIT YOUR FROM RENTING THE PROPERTY. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home.

Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The link to a virtual tour of the property:
https://poly.google.com/view/boe6vSd5g0L

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1848150?source=marketing

CA BRE Broker's License # 01876023

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 6/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Baden Avenue have any available units?
1052 Baden Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1052 Baden Avenue have?
Some of 1052 Baden Avenue's amenities include garage, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Baden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Baden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Baden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Baden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grover Beach.
Does 1052 Baden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Baden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1052 Baden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Baden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Baden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1052 Baden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Baden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1052 Baden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Baden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 Baden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 Baden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1052 Baden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
