All apartments in Gridley
Find more places like 120 Oregon St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gridley, CA
/
120 Oregon St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

120 Oregon St

120 Oregon Street · (530) 534-4136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 Oregon Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 120 Oregon St · Avail. Jun 26

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
120 Oregon St Available 06/26/20 120 Oregon St (Gridley) - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS.**

2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom House located in Gridley. This home includes a bonus room that could be used for an office/den, a fenced back yard, an HVAC, and ceiling fans in each room. It offers a nice back deck that overlooks the yard and a sprinkler system for the front and backyard.
$1500 Month/$1800 Security Deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Small Dog is negotiable with a pet deposit of $500.

DRE#01916245

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Oregon St have any available units?
120 Oregon St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Oregon St have?
Some of 120 Oregon St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Oregon St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Oregon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Oregon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Oregon St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Oregon St offer parking?
No, 120 Oregon St does not offer parking.
Does 120 Oregon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Oregon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Oregon St have a pool?
No, 120 Oregon St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Oregon St have accessible units?
No, 120 Oregon St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Oregon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Oregon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Oregon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Oregon St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 Oregon St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CACitrus Heights, CARocklin, CAAntelope, CAChico, CAFoothill Farms, CA
Auburn, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOroville East, CAOroville, CAWoodland, CA
Nevada City, CALincoln, CAYuba City, CAGranite Bay, CALake Wildwood, CANorth Highlands, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-ChicoCalifornia State University-Sacramento
Sacramento City CollegeSierra College
William Jessup University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity