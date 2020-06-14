/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM
8 Furnished Apartments for rent in Gold River, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Gold River
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,301
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
Results within 10 miles of Gold River
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Johnson Ranch
20 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
The Preserve at Creekside
1299 Antelope Creek Dr, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1240 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with round-the-clock maintenance. Credit cards and e-payments accepted. Playground and pool available. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers. Minutes to Creekside Town Center and Westfield Galleria. Next to I-80.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harding
10 Units Available
Pinnacle at Galleria Luxury Apartments
1100 Roseville Pkwy, Roseville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1256 sqft
This beautiful community offers a fitness center, pool, playground and media center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, balconies and in-unit laundry. It's also only moments from Ridge at Creekside and Central Park.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Overlook at Blue Ravine
1200 Creekside Dr, Folsom, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1368 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a fitness center, covered parking, recreation room and pool. Apartments are furnished and come with fireplaces, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Willow Creek Town Center and Commonwealth Square are nearby.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2400 Northrop Avenue
2400 Northrop Avenue, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Available 04/11/20 Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the right unit of a duplex and the left unit is also available for rent.
1 of 11
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Woodside
1 Unit Available
2402 Northrop Avenue
2402 Northrop Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Welcome to your Home Sweet Home in Sacramento!! This is the left unit of a duplex and the right unit is also available for rent.
Similar Pages
Gold River 1 BedroomsGold River 2 BedroomsGold River 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGold River Apartments with BalconyGold River Apartments with Garage
Gold River Apartments with GymGold River Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGold River Apartments with ParkingGold River Apartments with PoolGold River Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CARancho Cordova, CA
Carmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAFair Oaks, CAOrangevale, CANorth Auburn, CALinda, CAGrass Valley, CAOakley, CAFlorin, CA