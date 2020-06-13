10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more