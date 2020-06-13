Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gilroy, CA

Finding an apartment in Gilroy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Mission Park
766 1st St, Gilroy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
893 sqft
Close to Hecker Pass, Eagle Ridge Golf Club and plenty of shops. A five-acre property recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. On-site pool, playground, courtyard and gym.
Results within 1 mile of Gilroy

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9275 Kern Ave
9275 Kern Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Gilroy Living - Property Id: 296657 Ranch style living at its best! Come out and take a look at this charmer! Front house for rent only. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Gilroy

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14150 Murphy Ave.
14150 Murphy Avenue, San Martin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2906 sqft
14150 Murphy Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14815 Monterey Hwy Unit A
14815 Monterey Road, Santa Clara County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1425 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Results within 10 miles of Gilroy
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
We are now offering ONE MONTH FREE RENT on select homes! Contact our leasing specialists for more details on our move in specials! *Restrictions apply Close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene, Morgan Ranch is a sanctuary of
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
16715 Del Monte Ave.
16715 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
16715 Del Monte Ave. - 16715 Del Monte Ave.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,195
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
52 Granada
52 Granada St, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2440 sqft
Available 07/14/20 Morgan Hill: Fabulous Townhome for Rent! - Property Id: 294197 Will go fast! Immaculately maintained, spacious open floorplan with lots of windows.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
184 Franich Dr.
184 Franich Drive, Watsonville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1523 sqft
Charming Townhome at Vista Montana - This Charming 2 Story 2 Car Garage Townhome in the Vista Montana Community in Watsonville has 3/bed and 2.5/baths in a great location next to the Vista Montana Community Park.
City Guide for Gilroy, CA

Greetings, Left Coast leasers, and welcome to your Gilroy, California apartment hunting headquarters! A largely quiet, peaceful suburban/urban community on the doorstep of Golden State giants like San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and Monterey Bay, Gilroy is a popular residential destination for apartment renters from all walks of life. Interested in finding the perfect Gilroy, California apartment? Then you’ve come to the right place, because the apartment of your dreams in the “Garlic Ca...

Looking for a cheap apartment for rent in Gilroy? You might want to brace yourself for this bombshell: Studio apartments and basic 1BR units start in the $1000-$1300 range (which is actually quite affordable for Bay Area standards, you lucky dog!), and some are even pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). If, meanwhile, you have $1500-plus to spend on your Gilroy, California rental, you’ll find no shortage of spacious (1000-plus square foot) rentals loaded with dynamite amenities, including modern/renovated kitchens, vaulted ceilings, patios, and community features like swimming pools, complimentary parking, and free Wi-Fi.

Most leases in Gilroy are good for 12 months, although occasionally you’ll find landlords who offer short-term leases, as well (usually at a slightly elevated monthly cost). Fortunately, waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent in Gilroy and move-in specials pop up frequently, so feel free to shop the market thoroughly before deciding which Gilroy, CA apartment is best for you. Just be sure to have the basics in tow (including a blank check to pay for the security deposit you’ll likely have to fork over, a list of previous residences, and proof of income) when you’re ready to submit a leasing app for whatever apartment your little heart desires.

Wondering what to do in Gilroy when you’re not busy soaking in the vibes at your sweet new apartment? Hopefully, you’re a shopaholic, because Gilroy is renowned in the Bay/Valley area as a shopper’s paradise (if you dig outlet malls, you’ll fall in love with Gilroy). Other attractions include the numerous wineries (in case you haven’t heard, NorCal knows a thing or two about vino!), state parks, trails, and golf courses that dot the streets. Factor in a wide range of rental properties both new and old, an extremely diverse populace, numerous convenient public transportation options, and some of the most laid-back peeps you’ll find in all of California, and it’s no surprise Gilroy’s population has spiked nearly 30% in the past 10 years and continues to grow!

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to start scouring the listings in this handy little apartment finder for the perfect Gilroy, California abode. Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gilroy, CA

Finding an apartment in Gilroy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

