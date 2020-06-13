Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Near Henderson Center! 3/2 2 car garage - Fresh updates to this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New on demand hot water heater. Open kitchen, living and dining room. The master bedroom is on a second level and separate from the other bedrooms. Attached bathroom to the master. Bonus room...could be very large laundry room, bonus storage, etc. The two car garage is on the lower level. Build in storage throughout the house. New LVP flooring throughout the home (no carpet!). This home is sunny and inviting.



6 month to 1 year lease required. Owner pays for yard maintenance. Tenant to pay for their own utilities. No pets, no smoking, no growing. The detached garage in the back is for the sole use of the owner. There is an attached 2 car garage for the tenant.



PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Please be prepared to upload income and ID to the application. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***



No Pets Allowed



