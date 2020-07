Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Eureka Henderson Center House - Unique house includes: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, large living room with built in shelves, and formal dining room. Front bedroom has hardwood floors. On bus line and walking distance to restaurants and shopping. The garage in the back does not come with the unit.



(RLNE5967630)