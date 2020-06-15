2220 California ST

Amenities

Nicely updated 3 / 1 house, washer / dryer, garage - This nicely updated Victorian Farmhouse has fresh paint, newer carpet, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings and updated kitchen with gas range & dishwasher. Old world charm and modern amenities. The home includes a laundry room with washer and dryer and detached 1 car garage. A new garage door with auto opener! Fully fenced yard with handicap ramp in the back yard and off street parking off the alley in back. This home has high ceilings and the wall heater with blower works very well. Windows have been replaced with vinyl double pane insulated windows.



Month to month tenancy. Tenants to pay their own utilities. No smoking, no growing, no pets. Owner to pay for monthly yard care.



PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Please be prepared to upload income and ID to the application. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***



No Pets Allowed



