All apartments in Eureka
Find more places like 2220 California ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eureka, CA
/
2220 California ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2220 California ST

2220 California Street · (707) 445-3171 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eureka
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2220 California Street, Eureka, CA 95501
Eureka City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2220 California ST · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely updated 3 / 1 house, washer / dryer, garage - This nicely updated Victorian Farmhouse has fresh paint, newer carpet, newer light fixtures, newer window coverings and updated kitchen with gas range & dishwasher. Old world charm and modern amenities. The home includes a laundry room with washer and dryer and detached 1 car garage. A new garage door with auto opener! Fully fenced yard with handicap ramp in the back yard and off street parking off the alley in back. This home has high ceilings and the wall heater with blower works very well. Windows have been replaced with vinyl double pane insulated windows.

Month to month tenancy. Tenants to pay their own utilities. No smoking, no growing, no pets. Owner to pay for monthly yard care.

PLEASE APPLY ONLINE AT http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person 18 and over but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Please be prepared to upload income and ID to the application. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, DRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.

***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4830180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 California ST have any available units?
2220 California ST has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 California ST have?
Some of 2220 California ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 California ST currently offering any rent specials?
2220 California ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 California ST pet-friendly?
No, 2220 California ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eureka.
Does 2220 California ST offer parking?
Yes, 2220 California ST does offer parking.
Does 2220 California ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 California ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 California ST have a pool?
No, 2220 California ST does not have a pool.
Does 2220 California ST have accessible units?
Yes, 2220 California ST has accessible units.
Does 2220 California ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 California ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 California ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 California ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2220 California ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eureka 3 BedroomsEureka Apartments with Garage
Eureka Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arcata, CA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity