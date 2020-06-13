123 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA
While the place's name literally means 'remainder', El Sobrante will surely not make you feel you are just living on 'surplus land'.
Life in El Sobrante is laid back and a whole lot different from life in big cities like New York or San Francisco. The place is less congested, quiet and most suitable for nature lovers. Crowds are infrequent here and people are generally friendly. While El Sobrante may be semi-rural, the area is accessible for those who are working in cities. If you are the type of person who would love to hear the chirping of birds as you wake up in the morning and prepare for your daily activities, then no doubt you should transfer to El Sobrante. Nights here are also very calm that cows' mooing in the evening is the only kind of 'noise' you will hear.
The area is characterized by open lands and one can freely see goats, cows and horses grazing in fields. There are also a number of wonderful nearby parks to choose from if you are planning to unwind alone, with your friends or family. The weather is suitable for planting crops (in pots or in ground) and even growing trees, as houses normally have large lots. For health buffs or those who just want to take a breath of fresh air, biking, running or simply walking around the neighbourhood are just some of the activities one might opt to do. See more
Finding an apartment in El Sobrante that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.