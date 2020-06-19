926 Saint Ann

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing single level home on the Fairway! Backyard Beauty! - This is a wonderful single family home. It is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, unfurnished, single level and is on the 5th Fairway of the golf course. The club house is just down the street. The beautiful home has a great floor plan. The living room is warm and welcoming with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The kitchen has recently been renovated with gorgeous granite counters, cabinets professionally painted, new appliances, new farm house sink, and pantry. You can just walk out the French door to the beautiful new entertainers dream patio. You are literally on the golf course, what a view! There are a lot of new yard features, 3 new gates (one to the golf course) and a planting area make this a perfect place to hang out and enjoy the outdoor living space.The bedroom off the living room can be used as a den.The guest bathroom has new granite counters, new toilet, new sink, new mirrors and light fixtures. The guest room has a very warm feeling. The master suite is large and has access to the patio thru a slider door. The window seat is a perfect place for reading a good book and enjoying the view of the golf course. The master bath has a large vanity with double sinks, new granite counter, separate toilet area and shower area, tile floors, skylight, new fixtures, and new lights.The laundry room has access to the the double car garage with lots of storage. Washer/Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Gardening service is provided for front and back yards.



One year lease

Pet considered

Contact to view:

Cindy Absmeier

Property Manager

Haven Properties

www.havenslopm.com

805-276-9021

Lic. #02078013



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5738690)