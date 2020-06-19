All apartments in El Paso de Robles
Find more places like 926 Saint Ann.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso de Robles, CA
/
926 Saint Ann
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

926 Saint Ann

926 Saint Ann Drive · (805) 276-9021
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Paso de Robles
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

926 Saint Ann Drive, El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 926 Saint Ann · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing single level home on the Fairway! Backyard Beauty! - This is a wonderful single family home. It is 3 bedroom, 2 bath, unfurnished, single level and is on the 5th Fairway of the golf course. The club house is just down the street. The beautiful home has a great floor plan. The living room is warm and welcoming with a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. The kitchen has recently been renovated with gorgeous granite counters, cabinets professionally painted, new appliances, new farm house sink, and pantry. You can just walk out the French door to the beautiful new entertainers dream patio. You are literally on the golf course, what a view! There are a lot of new yard features, 3 new gates (one to the golf course) and a planting area make this a perfect place to hang out and enjoy the outdoor living space.The bedroom off the living room can be used as a den.The guest bathroom has new granite counters, new toilet, new sink, new mirrors and light fixtures. The guest room has a very warm feeling. The master suite is large and has access to the patio thru a slider door. The window seat is a perfect place for reading a good book and enjoying the view of the golf course. The master bath has a large vanity with double sinks, new granite counter, separate toilet area and shower area, tile floors, skylight, new fixtures, and new lights.The laundry room has access to the the double car garage with lots of storage. Washer/Dryer, and Refrigerator included. Gardening service is provided for front and back yards.

One year lease
Pet considered
Contact to view:
Cindy Absmeier
Property Manager
Haven Properties
www.havenslopm.com
805-276-9021
Lic. #02078013

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5738690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Saint Ann have any available units?
926 Saint Ann has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 926 Saint Ann have?
Some of 926 Saint Ann's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 Saint Ann currently offering any rent specials?
926 Saint Ann isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Saint Ann pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 Saint Ann is pet friendly.
Does 926 Saint Ann offer parking?
Yes, 926 Saint Ann does offer parking.
Does 926 Saint Ann have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 Saint Ann offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Saint Ann have a pool?
No, 926 Saint Ann does not have a pool.
Does 926 Saint Ann have accessible units?
No, 926 Saint Ann does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Saint Ann have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Saint Ann does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Saint Ann have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 926 Saint Ann has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 926 Saint Ann?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Blue Oak Apartments
710 Experimental Station Road
El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Similar Pages

El Paso de Robles 3 BedroomsEl Paso de Robles Apartments with Balcony
El Paso de Robles Apartments with Garage
El Paso de Robles Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CALos Osos, CA
Pismo Beach, CACayucos, CAMorro Bay, CA
Nipomo, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity