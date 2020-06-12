All apartments in El Paso de Robles
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

184 Stonebridge

184 Stonebridge Lane · (559) 442-4141
Location

184 Stonebridge Lane, El Paso de Robles, CA 93446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 184 Stonebridge · Avail. now

$2,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME AVAILABLE 03/01/2020 - This recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is approximately 1,281 square ft. on a 7,000 square ft. lot. Located on a cul de sac in the established Riverbank Association. This home has new laminate floors, new carpet in bedrooms, new blinds, and freshly painted cabinets throughout. Beautifully landscaped backyard with gardener included. Home is close to all major shopping including Walmart, Albertson's and Kennedy Fitness Center. Call Suite One Property Management 805-238-3055 for more information

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5447213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 184 Stonebridge have any available units?
184 Stonebridge has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 184 Stonebridge have?
Some of 184 Stonebridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 184 Stonebridge currently offering any rent specials?
184 Stonebridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 184 Stonebridge pet-friendly?
No, 184 Stonebridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso de Robles.
Does 184 Stonebridge offer parking?
Yes, 184 Stonebridge does offer parking.
Does 184 Stonebridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 184 Stonebridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 184 Stonebridge have a pool?
No, 184 Stonebridge does not have a pool.
Does 184 Stonebridge have accessible units?
No, 184 Stonebridge does not have accessible units.
Does 184 Stonebridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 184 Stonebridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 184 Stonebridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 184 Stonebridge has units with air conditioning.
