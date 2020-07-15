/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
33 Studio Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$1,779
264 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
84 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,750
553 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
13 Units Available
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
411 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
70 Units Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,635
550 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown North
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,000
525 sqft
Mia Live Vibrantly, at the center of it all with Mia Palo Alto. With our finger-on-the-pulse, Mia provides an uncomplicated urban living. Check out our brother property, The Marc, also centrally located in Palo Alto at 501 Forest Ave.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
90 Units Available
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,079
519 sqft
GIVE US A CALL SO YOU CAN GET UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
21 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,260
540 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. In-Person by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
37 Units Available
South of Midtown
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,310
590 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
9 Units Available
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,400
516 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
7 Units Available
Friendly Acres
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,225
488 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Ventura
3785 Park Boulevard
3785 Park Boulevard, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$2,200
400 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 10 miles of East Palo Alto
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
92 Units Available
Centennial
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,579
549 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 01:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
45 Units Available
Moffett-Whisman
eaves Mountain View at Middlefield
555 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,215
432 sqft
Modern community minutes from Whisman School Park. Near highways 101 and 280. On-site amenities include a courtyard, pool, tennis court and grill area. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
93 Units Available
Ponderosa
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,191
416 sqft
Spruce Apartments sits just a mile from Sunnyvale and Caltrain. A sprawling 21-acre property, units in this community offer amenities like hardwood floors, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances and carpet.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
5 Units Available
Central
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,317
465 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
16 Units Available
Ortega
Lincoln Glen
150 E Remington Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$1,725
383 sqft
Near the area's best parks and shops. On-site tennis courts, pool with a sundeck lounge, and strength training center. Indoor and outdoor living. Spacious floor plans and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 127
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
9 Units Available
Ardenwood
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
25 Units Available
Northgate
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
9 Units Available
Staumbaugh-Heller
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,835
616 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
Washington
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,546
670 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
23 Units Available
Miramonte-Springer
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,791
588 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Oak Knoll-Edgewood Park
Sofi Redwood Park
1212 Whipple Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,359
500 sqft
Community offers BBQ grill, clubhouse, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units include granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Located close to Bair Island and San Carlos Airport.
