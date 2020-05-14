All apartments in Cutten
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 AM

1511 Erin CT

1511 Erin Court · (707) 445-3171 ext. 208
Location

1511 Erin Court, Cutten, CA 95503
Cutten

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 Erin CT · Avail. Jun 20

$1,890

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton. This is a spacious 3 / 2 house with office, deck, 2 car garage, fully remodeled kitchen with Corian countertops and sink, and remodeled bathrooms. Dine-in kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic glass range.

Large master bedroom and bathroom upstairs, 2nd bedroom and office upstairs, and 3rd bedroom / bathroom downstairs

Woodstove in spacious living room with French doors out to a deck. Natural Gas, Forced air heating, nice appliances, washer / dryer hook-ups in garage.

Month to Month lease, tenant pays for their own utilities. Owner will pay for yard care. No smoking, growing. Pet considered with increased deposit.

Please apply online at http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person over 18 but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, BRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.

***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website or you would have to visit our office in person.***

(RLNE2391532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

