w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

1511 Erin CT Available 06/20/20 Excellent Cutten location on quiet lane; 3 /2 house with office/ 2 car garage - Excellent location down quiet lane in Eureka off Campton. This is a spacious 3 / 2 house with office, deck, 2 car garage, fully remodeled kitchen with Corian countertops and sink, and remodeled bathrooms. Dine-in kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic glass range.



Large master bedroom and bathroom upstairs, 2nd bedroom and office upstairs, and 3rd bedroom / bathroom downstairs



Woodstove in spacious living room with French doors out to a deck. Natural Gas, Forced air heating, nice appliances, washer / dryer hook-ups in garage.



Month to Month lease, tenant pays for their own utilities. Owner will pay for yard care. No smoking, growing. Pet considered with increased deposit.



Please apply online at http://imsrentals.com. There is no application fee. We need one application per person over 18 but you do not need to put in an application for each property that you are considering from IMS. We do require verification of income and driver license for each applicant. Presented by IMS a Bindel Inc. Co, BRE License # 00529992 Office located at 3857 Walnut DR. Eureka, CA 95503.



***Watch for scams on Craigslist...we only take applications on our website or you would have to visit our office in person.***



(RLNE2391532)