pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
12 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Crestline, CA
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21664 Crest Forest Dr
21664 Crest Forest Drive, Crestline, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
One Bedroom Upper Unit with one vehicle Parking - One bedroom, one bath upper unit with parking for one vehicle. Nice deck off rear of house. Level entry. No stairs. Bedroom is pretty small, would not accommodate king size bed.
Results within 5 miles of Crestline
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
428 Old Toll Road
428 Old Toll Road, Lake Arrowhead, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1950 sqft
**** Spacious Detached Home in Private Location with Enclosed Backyard With All Appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Cabin offered by Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & units and does property management as a full time activity.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
University
1947 Chancellor Way
1947 Chancellor Way, San Bernardino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1600 sqft
This beautiful new home has all the "energy efficiency" bells and whistles. Huge side and backyard great for family BBQ's. Located directly across from CSUSB and in the newly developed area of San Bernardino off the 215 freeway.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Arrowhead Farms
4211 Mountain Drive
4211 Mountain Drive, San Bernardino County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
736 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244.
Results within 10 miles of Crestline
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
4 Units Available
Curtis
Ascot Park Apartments
1422 E 9th St, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good location for anyone who likes the great outdoors, just 15 minutes from scenic mountains. Amenities in units include dishwasher, patio/balcony and bathtub. Community offers residents pool, parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
San Gorgonio
Park Heights
2011 Arden Ave, Highland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
920 sqft
Newly renovated apartment complex with pool and gym. Parks and schools are just a few minutes away, with I-215 and San Bernardino airport offering travel options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Las Brisas
2001 N Rancho Ave, Colton, CA
Studio
$1,201
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
560 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Rancho Avenue bus line and I-215. Community amenities include on-site management, laundry facility, parking and courtyard with BBQ grill. Apartments features central air conditioning and range/oven.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2788 W Rancho Vista Dr
2788 West Rancho Vista Drive, Rialto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1943 sqft
North Rialto - 4-Bed 3 Bath Corner Lot House for Lease. Enter the house into the living room with the adjacent formal dining area. From there you can enter the kitchen and the family room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 N Verde Ave Upstairs
1073 North Verde Avenue, Rialto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment Upstairs - Property Id: 248353 This Upstairs Apartment is located in Railto not far from grocery stores/Walmart and fast food joints! The property is gated and has large shared front yard! Small pets okay for this apartment! Parking
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DMV
340 W. Wabash St
340 West Wabash Street, San Bernardino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
1b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 313560 Applications will need to be completed through WRC Realty. Any other applications through third party sites will NOT be accepted.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
16784 Sultana Street
16784 Sultana Street, Hesperia, CA
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downstairs apartment w/small fenced back yard, granite countertops, tile floors, newer kitchen and bathroom cabinets, covered carport parking, laundry room on premises, stove, HVAC, close to schools and shopping, Small Inside Pet okay w/renter
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
DMV
258 E 21st St
258 E 21st St, San Bernardino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2b/1br home for rent - Property Id: 312204 Property is currently occupied! Please do not go to property without an appointment.!! 2B1BR 900 Sqft House $1200 A month!! Utility hook ups!! Central Air!! Will be ready by the 15th of this Feb.