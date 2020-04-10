Rent Calculator
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1714 E San Marcus Street
1714 East San Marcus Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
1714 East San Marcus Street, Compton, CA 90221
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FULLY REHABBED! 1 bedroom and 1 bath units with parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street have any available units?
1714 E San Marcus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Compton, CA
.
Is 1714 E San Marcus Street currently offering any rent specials?
1714 E San Marcus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 E San Marcus Street pet-friendly?
No, 1714 E San Marcus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Compton
.
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street offer parking?
Yes, 1714 E San Marcus Street offers parking.
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 E San Marcus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street have a pool?
No, 1714 E San Marcus Street does not have a pool.
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street have accessible units?
No, 1714 E San Marcus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 E San Marcus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 E San Marcus Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 E San Marcus Street does not have units with air conditioning.
