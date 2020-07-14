3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful views of the mountains. Large living room with slider doors leading to the deck. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a large bathroom. **NEW** FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME (link is only available through www.countryairrentals.com)
Virtual Tour!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10119 El Capitan Way have any available units?
10119 El Capitan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearlake Riviera, CA.
What amenities does 10119 El Capitan Way have?
Some of 10119 El Capitan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10119 El Capitan Way currently offering any rent specials?
10119 El Capitan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.