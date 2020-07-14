All apartments in Clearlake Riviera
10119 El Capitan Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

10119 El Capitan Way

10119 El Capitan Way · No Longer Available
Location

10119 El Capitan Way, Clearlake Riviera, CA 95451

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath home with beautiful views of the mountains. Large living room with slider doors leading to the deck. Spacious kitchen and dining room. Master bedroom features walk in closet and a large bathroom.
**NEW**
FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THIS HOME (link is only available through www.countryairrentals.com)

Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10119 El Capitan Way have any available units?
10119 El Capitan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearlake Riviera, CA.
What amenities does 10119 El Capitan Way have?
Some of 10119 El Capitan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10119 El Capitan Way currently offering any rent specials?
10119 El Capitan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10119 El Capitan Way pet-friendly?
No, 10119 El Capitan Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearlake Riviera.
Does 10119 El Capitan Way offer parking?
Yes, 10119 El Capitan Way offers parking.
Does 10119 El Capitan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10119 El Capitan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10119 El Capitan Way have a pool?
No, 10119 El Capitan Way does not have a pool.
Does 10119 El Capitan Way have accessible units?
No, 10119 El Capitan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10119 El Capitan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10119 El Capitan Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 10119 El Capitan Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10119 El Capitan Way has units with air conditioning.
