Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

832 W. 11th Avenue Available 07/17/20 Under construction! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home - Be the first to move in this brand new home! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is scheduled to be completed mid-summer. Equipped with central heat and air plus all new appliances! Don't miss this unique opportunity. Call today to get more information and updated photos of the property!



Professionally managed by Entwood Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757820)