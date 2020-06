Amenities

Brand new commercial suite on the Esplanade. This space features an open floor plan, two storefront doors, large windows, tons of natural light, large storage closet, and a handicap accessible restroom. Suitable for office and/or light retail uses. Several established beauty businesses in the complex. Parking available in front. Great location next Dutch Bro's and near Starbucks Coffee with easy access and great exposure. Water/Garbage and exterior maintenance paid by owner.