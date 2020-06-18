All apartments in Chico
Find more places like 141 W. Lassen #13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chico, CA
/
141 W. Lassen #13
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

141 W. Lassen #13

141 West Lassen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chico
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 West Lassen Avenue, Chico, CA 95973
Cussick

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
JUNE 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - This charming 2 bedroom home with new flooring, new dishwasher, and central heating and air.. The kitchen offers granite counter tops with room for a table and eat at bar. Relax on your own private patio or enjoy the BBQ area, lawn, and pool just steps away from your front door. The HOA covers your water, sewer, trash, all outside maintenance. Laundry room on premises. This home has easy access to HWY 99, public transportation , and some of Chico's best restaurants. Also included is a carport, 1 additional parking space, and street parking.
NO cats but small dog considered.
*A $10 additional fee is additional as part of the filter replacement program
**Renters insurance is required by move in day

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3228640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 W. Lassen #13 have any available units?
141 W. Lassen #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chico, CA.
What amenities does 141 W. Lassen #13 have?
Some of 141 W. Lassen #13's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 W. Lassen #13 currently offering any rent specials?
141 W. Lassen #13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 W. Lassen #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 W. Lassen #13 is pet friendly.
Does 141 W. Lassen #13 offer parking?
Yes, 141 W. Lassen #13 does offer parking.
Does 141 W. Lassen #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 W. Lassen #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 W. Lassen #13 have a pool?
Yes, 141 W. Lassen #13 has a pool.
Does 141 W. Lassen #13 have accessible units?
No, 141 W. Lassen #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 141 W. Lassen #13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 W. Lassen #13 has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 W. Lassen #13 have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 W. Lassen #13 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eaton Village
100 Penzance Ave
Chico, CA 95973
Acacia
808 W 2nd Ave
Chico, CA 95926

Similar Pages

Chico Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChico Apartments with Parking
Chico Apartments with Washer-DryerChico Dog Friendly Apartments
Chico Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Linda, CARed Bluff, CAOroville East, CA
Oroville, CAAnderson, CA
Yuba City, CALake Wildwood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Chico