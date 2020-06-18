141 W. Lassen #13

Amenities

JUNE 2020! 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo - This charming 2 bedroom home with new flooring, new dishwasher, and central heating and air.. The kitchen offers granite counter tops with room for a table and eat at bar. Relax on your own private patio or enjoy the BBQ area, lawn, and pool just steps away from your front door. The HOA covers your water, sewer, trash, all outside maintenance. Laundry room on premises. This home has easy access to HWY 99, public transportation , and some of Chico's best restaurants. Also included is a carport, 1 additional parking space, and street parking.

NO cats but small dog considered.

*A $10 additional fee is additional as part of the filter replacement program

**Renters insurance is required by move in day



